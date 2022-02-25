BASF Q4 Revenue Beats Consensus, Adj. EBIT Below; Guidance in Line
(PLX AI) – BASF Q4 revenue EUR 19,800 million vs. estimate EUR 18,500 million.Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 1,200 million vs. estimate EUR 1,400 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 6,600-7,200 million; consensus EUR 6,940 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR …
- (PLX AI) – BASF Q4 revenue EUR 19,800 million vs. estimate EUR 18,500 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 1,200 million vs. estimate EUR 1,400 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 6,600-7,200 million; consensus EUR 6,940 million
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 74,000-77,000 million; consensus EUR 76,300 million
- ROCE projected to be between 11.4 percent and 12.6 percent
- January 2022 figures above the prior-year month, BASF says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0