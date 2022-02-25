checkAd

Julius Baer Cuts NSC Asesores Stake to 19.9% from 70%

(PLX AI) – Julius Baer reduces participation in NSC Asesores.Julius Baer to sell 50.1% of its 70% stake in NSC Asesores to Stratos Wealth Partners, retaining 19.9%The transaction follows a review of the Group’s strategic participations and the …

  • (PLX AI) – Julius Baer reduces participation in NSC Asesores.
  • Julius Baer to sell 50.1% of its 70% stake in NSC Asesores to Stratos Wealth Partners, retaining 19.9%
  • The transaction follows a review of the Group’s strategic participations and the conclusion that NSC Asesores can develop and grow best under a different ownership structure
  • The current managing partners of NSC Asesores will continue to hold 30% and Stratos Wealth Partners will be the new majority owner of the company
  • Julius Baer will retain a minority participation of 19.9% and remains committed to the Mexican market, which represents an important market for the Group
  • The transaction was signed and closed on the same day


