ElringKlinger Q4 Revenue Better Than Expected
(PLX AI) – ElringKlinger Q4 revenue EUR 406.1 million vs. estimate EUR 393 million.Q4 EBIT EUR 3.6 millionThe EBIT margin was thus at the upper end of the Group's guidance range - raised in October 2021 - of around 6% for the financial year2022 …
- (PLX AI) – ElringKlinger Q4 revenue EUR 406.1 million vs. estimate EUR 393 million.
- Q4 EBIT EUR 3.6 million
- The EBIT margin was thus at the upper end of the Group's guidance range - raised in October 2021 - of around 6% for the financial year
- 2022 outlook to be published in March
