Cellnex 2021 Adj. EBITDA Tops Expectations; Keeps 2022 Guidance

(PLX AI) – Cellnex FY revenue EUR 2,536 million vs. estimate EUR 2,534 million.FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 1,921 million vs. estimate EUR 1,883 millionCellnex confirms its forecast for FY 2022 with revenue of between €3.46 and €3.51 billion, EBITDA …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer