Cellnex 2021 Adj. EBITDA Tops Expectations; Keeps 2022 Guidance

(PLX AI) – Cellnex FY revenue EUR 2,536 million vs. estimate EUR 2,534 million.FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 1,921 million vs. estimate EUR 1,883 millionCellnex confirms its forecast for FY 2022 with revenue of between €3.46 and €3.51 billion, EBITDA …

  • (PLX AI) – Cellnex FY revenue EUR 2,536 million vs. estimate EUR 2,534 million.
  • FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 1,921 million vs. estimate EUR 1,883 million
  • Cellnex confirms its forecast for FY 2022 with revenue of between €3.46 and €3.51 billion, EBITDA somewhere between €2.65 and €2.7 billion and approximately 39% growth in recurring cash flow
