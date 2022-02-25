Per Aarsleff Q1 EBIT Misses on Higher Material Costs; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff Q1 revenue DKK 4,146 million vs. estimate DKK 4,150 millionQ1 EBIT DKK 165 million vs. estimate DKK 187 millionOutlook FY EBIT DKK 700 million (unchanged)Outlook FY revenue growth 8.5% (unchanged)Q1 EBIT margin 4%Ground …
- (PLX AI) – Per Aarsleff Q1 revenue DKK 4,146 million vs. estimate DKK 4,150 million
- Q1 EBIT DKK 165 million vs. estimate DKK 187 million
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 700 million (unchanged)
- Outlook FY revenue growth 8.5% (unchanged)
- Q1 EBIT margin 4%
- Ground Engineering delivered results below expectations due to an increase in costs of materials, the company said
