Nilfisk Chairman Olsen Steps Down; Lindab's Nilsson Nominated
- (PLX AI) – Nilfisk says Jens Due Olsen has decided to step down as Chairman.
- Nilfisk says Peter Nilsson is expected to be nominated candidate for Chairmain
- Peter Nilsson, Swedish national with a M.Sc. in Business and Economics, is Chairman of the Board of Lindab Group and Deputy Chairman of Creaspac
