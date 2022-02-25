Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
(PLX AI) – Hexagon acquires ETQ, adding market-leading SaaS-based QMS software platform to its portfolio.Hexagon acquires ETQ for $1,200 million on a cash and debt-free basisETQ is expected to generate revenues of around $75 million in 2022 with an …
- Hexagon acquires ETQ for $1,200 million on a cash and debt-free basis
- ETQ is expected to generate revenues of around $75 million in 2022 with an adjusted operating margin of over 35 per cent
- Completion expected in early Q2
