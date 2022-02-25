ArcelorMittal Significant Shareholder Stops Selling Shares
(PLX AI) – ArcelorMittal announces that its Significant Shareholder has decided not to further participate in its $1 billion share buyback program.Accordingly its percentage holding of issued and outstanding shares (which stood at 36.3% as of …
- Accordingly its percentage holding of issued and outstanding shares (which stood at 36.3% as of January 31, 2022) will increase as the share buyback program is implemented
