Borussia Dortmund Sees FY Net Loss EUR 17-24 Million After Europa League Elimination
(PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund now forecasting a net loss for the year of EUR 17-24 million, higher than previously forecast loss of UER 12-17 million.Cites elimination in the knockout playoffs round of the UEFA Europa League yesterday night
- (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund now forecasting a net loss for the year of EUR 17-24 million, higher than previously forecast loss of UER 12-17 million.
- Cites elimination in the knockout playoffs round of the UEFA Europa League yesterday night
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0