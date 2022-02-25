Evergy 2021 Adj. EPS in Line with Consensus; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Evergy 2022 Outlook FY EPS USD 3.43-3.63, unchanged.
- FY 2021 EPS USD 3.83
- FY 2021 adjusted EPS USD 3.54 vs. estimate USD 3.54
- Also unchanged: long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 6% to 8% through 2025 from the $3.30 midpoint of the original 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range
