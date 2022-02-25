Sempra Energy Confirms 2022 Outlook; Sees 6-8% EPS Annual Growth Through 2026
(PLX AI) – Sempra Q4 net income USD 604 million.Q4 adjusted net income USD 688 millionOutlook 2022 FY EPS USD 8.1-8.7Sempra Energy announcing its full-year 2023 EPS guidance range of $8.60 to $9.20Sempra expects to grow long-term EPS at a compound …
