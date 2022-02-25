Pinnacle West Reports 2021 EPS of $5.47
- (PLX AI) – Pinnacle West FY net income USD 618.7 million.
- FY EPS USD 5.47
- Financial results reflect higher customer usage and robust customer growth of 2.2%
- 2022 to serve as a “financial reset year” following recent rate case decision currently under appeal
- Says expects its 2022 full-year ongoing consolidated earnings will be within a range of $3.90 to $4.10 per diluted share on a weather-normalized basis
