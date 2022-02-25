checkAd

Pinnacle West Reports 2021 EPS of $5.47

(PLX AI) – Pinnacle West FY net income USD 618.7 million.FY EPS USD 5.47Financial results reflect higher customer usage and robust customer growth of 2.2%2022 to serve as a “financial reset year” following recent rate case decision currently under …

  • (PLX AI) – Pinnacle West FY net income USD 618.7 million.
  • FY EPS USD 5.47
  • Financial results reflect higher customer usage and robust customer growth of 2.2%
  • 2022 to serve as a “financial reset year” following recent rate case decision currently under appeal
  • Says expects its 2022 full-year ongoing consolidated earnings will be within a range of $3.90 to $4.10 per diluted share on a weather-normalized basis
Autor: PLX AI
