Philip Morris Suspends Operations in Ukraine
- (PLX AI) – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Announces Temporary Suspension of Its Operations in Ukraine, including at its factory in Kharkiv.
- In 2021, Ukraine accounted for around 2% of PMI’s total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume and under 2% of PMI’s total net revenues
- The company has one factory and over 1,300 employees in the country, and has contingency plans in place to restart the supply of products once safe conditions allow
