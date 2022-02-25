Bio-Rad Targets 9% Core Revenue CAGR Through 2025
- (PLX AI) – Bio-Rad targeting about 9% core revenue CAGR from 2021 to 2025.
- Bio-Rad targeting 28% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2025
- Bio-Rad accelerating revenue growth through ongoing portfolio transformation, increased focus in biopharma, and key product franchises
- Bio-Rad optimizing cost structure and aligning the organization with the most promising growth opportunities
