Acerinox 2021 Revenue, EBITDA Beat Expectations
(PLX AI) – Acerinox FY revenue EUR 6,706 million vs. estimate EUR 6,557 million.FY EBITDA EUR 989 million vs. estimate EUR 968 millionSays outlook for the first quarter of 2022 is favourable for the seventh consecutive quarter thanks to good demand, …
- (PLX AI) – Acerinox FY revenue EUR 6,706 million vs. estimate EUR 6,557 million.
- FY EBITDA EUR 989 million vs. estimate EUR 968 million
- Says outlook for the first quarter of 2022 is favourable for the seventh consecutive quarter thanks to good demand, low inventory levels, improved prices and increased regionalisation of the markets
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0