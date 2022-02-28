Poste Italiane Buys Payments Company LIS for EUR 700 Million
(PLX AI) – Poste Italiane to acquire 100% of LIS for EUR 700 million.LIS is active in the Italian proximity payment market through a network of nearly 54,000 affiliated points of sale, offering services including bill payments, prepaid payment …
- LIS is active in the Italian proximity payment market through a network of nearly 54,000 affiliated points of sale, offering services including bill payments, prepaid payment cards, telco and e-vouchers top-ups and merchant and enterprise service solutions
- LIS generated approximately EUR 228 million gross revenues and approximately EUR 40 million EBITDA in 2021
- Transaction closing expected in Q3
