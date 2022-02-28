Erste Targets Double-Digit ROTE in 2022; Expenses Rising Slower Than Operating Income
(PLX AI) – Erste FY 2021 net income EUR 1,923.4 million.Erste Group dividend proposal of EUR 1.6 per shareFY net interest income EUR 4,976 millionFY net fee income EUR 2,304 millionFY operating income EUR 7,742 millionErste Group’s goal for 2022 is …
