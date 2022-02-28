NCAB Halts Delivery of Printed Circuit Boards to Russia
(PLX AI) – NCAB halts delivery of printed circuit boards to Russian customers, whether or not affected by sanctions.NCAB’s Russian subsidiary contributed just under 5% of group EBITA 2021Says NCAB is aiming to contribute to the actions by the …
