Finnair Withdraws Guidance Due to Closure of Russian Airspace
(PLX AI) – Finnair says potential closure of Russian airspace would have significant financial impacts on Finnair.The company withdraws its guidance and is preparing for a prolonged situationAir traffic between Europe and Asia plays an important …
- (PLX AI) – Finnair says potential closure of Russian airspace would have significant financial impacts on Finnair.
- The company withdraws its guidance and is preparing for a prolonged situation
- Air traffic between Europe and Asia plays an important role in Finnair's network
- We are implementing our contingency plan as the situation has a considerable impact on Finnair, CEO says
- Bypassing the Russian airspace lengthens flight times to Asia considerably and, thus, the operation of most our passenger and cargo flights to Asia is not economically sustainable or competitive, Topi Manner, Finnair CEO, says
- Says cash position is still strong, c. 1.7 billion euros at the end of 2021. This includes the currently undrawn 400-million-euro hybrid loan granted by Finland
