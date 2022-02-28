Grifols Sees Return to Growth in 2022
(PLX AI) – Grifols FY 2021 revenue EUR 4,933 million.FY net income EUR 183 millionSees return to growth and improved profitability in 2022 as plasma collections normalizeSays revenues and margins are expected to progressively improve throughout …
- (PLX AI) – Grifols FY 2021 revenue EUR 4,933 million.
- FY net income EUR 183 million
- Sees return to growth and improved profitability in 2022 as plasma collections normalize
- Says revenues and margins are expected to progressively improve throughout 2022, backed by geographic and product mix, strong underlying demand, favorable pricing environment and reduced cost per liter
