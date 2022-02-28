Kahoot Falls 3% After Kepler Downgrades as Growth Hits Plateau
(PLX AI) – Kahoot shares fell 3% in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut the stock to hold from buy, saying growth has hit a plateau. Price target cut to NOK 30 from NOK 80Kahoot will not be able to grow through word of mouth and …
- (PLX AI) – Kahoot shares fell 3% in early trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut the stock to hold from buy, saying growth has hit a plateau.
- Price target cut to NOK 30 from NOK 80
- Kahoot will not be able to grow through word of mouth and will need to become more aggressive in sales and marketing, Kepler said
- This will dilute the strong cash flow that has been a cornerstone of the investment case, Kepler said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0