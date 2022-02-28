Carlsberg Drops 5% as Handelsbanken Slashes Target Amid War in Ukraine
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares fell 5% as Handelsbanken cut its price target on the stock to DKK 1,000 from DKK 1,200. Recommendation remains holdThe Russian invasion of Ukraine significantly raises uncertainty on the human and economic consequences, …
- Recommendation remains hold
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine significantly raises uncertainty on the human and economic consequences, Handelsbanken said
- Eastern Europe accounts for 13-14% of Carlsberg's volumes, according to Handelsbanken
