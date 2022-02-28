Solaria Gets EUR 375 Million Financing for 736 MW of Solar Power Projects in Spain
(PLX AI) – Solaria reached an initial in-principle and non-binding agreement for the long term financing of 736 MW of solar PV plants in Spain.Agreement is with ABN Amro, Commerzbank and European Investment Bank (EIB)This agreement is subject to a …
- (PLX AI) – Solaria reached an initial in-principle and non-binding agreement for the long term financing of 736 MW of solar PV plants in Spain.
- Agreement is with ABN Amro, Commerzbank and European Investment Bank (EIB)
- This agreement is subject to a successful completion of the due diligence review of the projects under construction and the approval of banks’ decision-making bodies
- The financing will be provided under the project finance modality for an amount of EUR 375 million
