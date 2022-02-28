(PLX AI) – Basler FY revenue EUR 214.7 million vs. estimate EUR 218 million.FY EBITDA EUR 44.5 million vs. estimate EUR 47 millionFY orders EUR 322.5 millionFY pretax profit EUR 28 millionSays extraordinarily burdened by high inventories due to …

Basler 2021 Revenue, EBITDA Miss Estimates; Says Order Book Is Full

