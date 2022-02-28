Basler 2021 Revenue, EBITDA Miss Estimates; Says Order Book Is Full
(PLX AI) – Basler FY revenue EUR 214.7 million vs. estimate EUR 218 million.FY EBITDA EUR 44.5 million vs. estimate EUR 47 millionFY orders EUR 322.5 millionFY pretax profit EUR 28 millionSays extraordinarily burdened by high inventories due to …
- (PLX AI) – Basler FY revenue EUR 214.7 million vs. estimate EUR 218 million.
- FY EBITDA EUR 44.5 million vs. estimate EUR 47 million
- FY orders EUR 322.5 million
- FY pretax profit EUR 28 million
- Says extraordinarily burdened by high inventories due to isolated missing parts as well as strong sales and an increase in receivables in December
- Revenue and orders were at a record, company said
- Forecast for 2022 will be released on March 30
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0