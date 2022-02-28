checkAd

Nokian Tyres Drops 20%; Says Functionality of Russian Financial, Payment System in Significant Uncertainty

(PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres, which has considerable sales in Russia, saw its shares drop 20% and said that the Russian financial and payment system are in significant uncertainty.The Finnish company withdrew its full year guidanceNokian Tyres said …

  • (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres, which has considerable sales in Russia, saw its shares drop 20% and said that the Russian financial and payment system are in significant uncertainty.
  • The Finnish company withdrew its full year guidance
  • Nokian Tyres said Russian military actions in Ukraine and the consequent sanctions have caused significant uncertainty related to Russia, to the functionality of the Russian financial and payment system, and to the Russian ruble exchange rate
  • NOTE: SEB cut Nokian to hold from buy on Jan. 31 amid increasing concerns about Russian escalation in Ukraine
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Siemens Invests in Capton Energy JV for Solar, Smart Infrastructure
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Hexagon Purus Gets NOK 9.3 Million Order for Hydrogen Fuel Systems in Poland
Etsy Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Shares Rise After Hours
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Schaeffler Drops 4% After BofA Downgrades to Underperform
Booking Holdings Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Siemens Gamesa Gets PSAs for 2 Offshore Wind Farms Totaling 1,440 MW
