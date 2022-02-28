Deutsche Bank Sets up Information Portal for Corporate Clients on Russia/Ukraine
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank launches information portal for corporate clients dealing with the economic consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Russia's attack on Ukraine also has serious economic consequences and impact on our customers, …
- Russia's attack on Ukraine also has serious economic consequences and impact on our customers, Deutsche Bank said
- The portal deals with questions such as what is changing in international payment transactions as a result of the measures taken by the western alliance
- The website is initially only available in German and will become available in English in the next few days
