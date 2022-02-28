Stadler Rail Says Can Move Production from Belarus to EU If Necessary
(PLX AI) – Stadler Rail says it can relocate its production from Belarus to the European Union in a timely manner.So far there has been no disruption at its factory in Fanipol outside MinskCurrent production capacity at the Belarus plant is less …
- So far there has been no disruption at its factory in Fanipol outside Minsk
- Current production capacity at the Belarus plant is less than 10% of company capacity, Stadler says
- Less than 1% of the order backlog is being processed in Belarus currently
