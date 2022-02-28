Chevron Buys REG, Renewable Energy Group, for $3.15 Billion in Cash
(PLX AI) – Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Renewable Energy GroupChevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per shareThe acquisition combines REG’s growing renewable fuels …
- (PLX AI) – Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Renewable Energy Group
- Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share
- The acquisition combines REG’s growing renewable fuels production and leading feedstock capabilities with Chevron’s large manufacturing, distribution and commercial marketing position
- The transaction is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron’s goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030 and brings additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities
- After closing of the acquisition in H2, Chevron’s renewable fuels business, Renewable Fuels - REG, will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to Chevron earnings in the first year after closing and accretive to free cash flow after start-up of REG’s Geismar expansion
