checkAd

Chevron Buys REG, Renewable Energy Group, for $3.15 Billion in Cash

(PLX AI) – Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Renewable Energy GroupChevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per shareThe acquisition combines REG’s growing renewable fuels …

  • (PLX AI) – Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Renewable Energy Group
  • Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share
  • The acquisition combines REG’s growing renewable fuels production and leading feedstock capabilities with Chevron’s large manufacturing, distribution and commercial marketing position
  • The transaction is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron’s goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030 and brings additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities
  • After closing of the acquisition in H2, Chevron’s renewable fuels business, Renewable Fuels - REG, will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa
  • The transaction is expected to be accretive to Chevron earnings in the first year after closing and accretive to free cash flow after start-up of REG’s Geismar expansion


So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 132,22$, was einem Rückgang von -5,74% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  41   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Chevron Buys REG, Renewable Energy Group, for $3.15 Billion in Cash (PLX AI) – Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Renewable Energy GroupChevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per shareThe acquisition combines REG’s growing renewable fuels …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equinor to Exit Russian Joint Ventures, Stop New Investments
BayWa FY Revenue EUR 19,800 Million
Erste Targets Double-Digit ROTE in 2022; Expenses Rising Slower Than Operating Income
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Deutsche Bank Sets up Information Portal for Corporate Clients on Russia/Ukraine
Poste Italiane Buys Payments Company LIS for EUR 700 Million
Solaria Gets EUR 375 Million Financing for 736 MW of Solar Power Projects in Spain
Finnair Withdraws Guidance Due to Closure of Russian Airspace
Acerinox 2021 Revenue, EBITDA Beat Expectations
Grifols Sees Return to Growth in 2022
Titel
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Hexagon Purus Gets NOK 9.3 Million Order for Hydrogen Fuel Systems in Poland
Etsy Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Shares Rise After Hours
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Schaeffler Drops 4% After BofA Downgrades to Underperform
Booking Holdings Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Siemens Gamesa Gets PSAs for 2 Offshore Wind Farms Totaling 1,440 MW
MPC Container Ships Q4 EBITDA USD 1,100 Million vs. Estimate USD 119 Million
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform