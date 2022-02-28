UMG Buys Neil Diamond's Complete Song Catalog, Master Recordings and 110 Unreleased Tracks
- (PLX AI) – UMG bought the entirety of Neil Diamond's historic song catalog through Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), as well as the rights to all recordings from his career, including 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archival long form videos.
