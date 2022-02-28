ISS Nominates Lars Petersson as Deputy Chairman
(PLX AI) – ISS nominates Lars Petersson as new board member and Deputy Chair.Lars Petersson is Group President and CEO of Hempel Group, a global coating manufacturer headquartered in DenmarkDeputy Chair Henrik Poulsen has informed the Board that he …
- Lars Petersson is Group President and CEO of Hempel Group, a global coating manufacturer headquartered in Denmark
- Deputy Chair Henrik Poulsen has informed the Board that he will not seek re-election
