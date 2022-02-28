H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
(PLX AI) – H H International says Jörg Brinkmann will be appointed as new Chief Executive Officer.Brinkmann, 42, is a native German and is currently Managing Director of James Hardie Europe GmbHHe is replacing Michael T. Andersen who will leave the …
