Shell to Exit Partnerships with Gazprom
- (PLX AI) – Shell intends to exit equity partnerships held with Gazprom entities.
- Shell to exit 27.5 percent stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility
- Shell to exit 50 percent stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture
- Shell also to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project
- Shell decision will impact the book value of Shell’s Russia assets and lead to impairments
