Linde Starts New $10 Bilion Share Buyback
(PLX AI) – Linde Announces New Up To US$ 10 Billion Share Repurchase Program.This new program will follow the previous US$5.0 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 25, 2021 and has been completedUnder this new program, …
- (PLX AI) – Linde Announces New Up To US$ 10 Billion Share Repurchase Program.
- This new program will follow the previous US$5.0 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 25, 2021 and has been completed
- Under this new program, Linde plc may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding approx. 507 million shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through and including July 31, 2024
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0