Ferronordic Cancels Dividend Due to Economic Sanctions on Russia

(PLX AI) – Ferronordic changed its dividend recommendation and now proposes not to pay a dividend.Says some of the products and services we offer in Russia are subject to the new export restrictionsSays we have thus discontinued the sales of such …

  • (PLX AI) – Ferronordic changed its dividend recommendation and now proposes not to pay a dividend.
  • Says some of the products and services we offer in Russia are subject to the new export restrictions
  • Says we have thus discontinued the sales of such products and services for the time being and this will have a negative effect on our revenue, and earnings and cash flows in Russia
  • Due to the new situation, the outlook for Russia and our operations in Russia is highly uncertain and may be significantly worse than we expected at the time of the year-end report, the company said
Autor: PLX AI
