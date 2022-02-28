Zoom Sees Q1 Revenue $1.07-1.075 Billion; Sees FY Revenue $4.54-4.55 Billion
(PLX AI) – Zoom Q4 revenue USD 1,071.4 millionQ4 operating margin 23.5%Q4 adjusted operating margin 39.2%Q4 net income USD 490.5 millionQ4 adjusted net income USD 393.6 millionQ1 revenue is expected to be between $1.070 billion and $1.075 billion …
- Q1 revenue is expected to be between $1.070 billion and $1.075 billion and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $345.0 million and $350.0 million. First quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.86 and $0.88
- FY revenue is expected to be between $4.530 billion and $4.550 billion and non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.430 billion and $1.450 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $3.45 and $3.51
