Gurit FY Revenue Tops Estimates, but 2022 Outlook Is Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Gurit FY revenue CHF 467.9 million vs. estimate CHF 466 million.FY EBIT margin 5%FY EBIT CHF 23.4 millionOutlook FY EBIT margin 5.5-8%Outlook FY revenue CHF 440-480 million; consensus CHF 493 millionSays an uncertain wind market outlook, …
- (PLX AI) – Gurit FY revenue CHF 467.9 million vs. estimate CHF 466 million.
- FY EBIT margin 5%
- FY EBIT CHF 23.4 million
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 5.5-8%
- Outlook FY revenue CHF 440-480 million; consensus CHF 493 million
- Says an uncertain wind market outlook, recent geopolitical developments and potentially continued disruptions of global supply chains influence our FY 2022 guidance
