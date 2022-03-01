Bayer FY Revenue Tops Estimates; Outlook Also Ahead
(PLX AI) – Bayer FY revenue EUR 44,081 million vs. estimate EUR 43,400 million.FY EBIT EUR 3,353 million FY net income EUR 1,000 millionOutlook FY 2022 currency-adjusted sales EUR 46 billion; consensus EUR 45.4 billionOutlook FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer FY revenue EUR 44,081 million vs. estimate EUR 43,400 million.
- FY EBIT EUR 3,353 million
- FY net income EUR 1,000 million
- Outlook FY 2022 currency-adjusted sales EUR 46 billion; consensus EUR 45.4 billion
- Outlook FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin 26%
- Outlook FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA EUR 12 billion; consensus EUR 12.1 billion
- As part of its currency-adjusted forecast for the divisions, Bayer is anticipating sales growth (Fx & portfolio adj.) of around 7 percent at Crop Science, some 3 to 4 percent at Pharmaceuticals, and approximately 4 to 5 percent at Consumer Health
- In addition, Bayer expects the currency-adjusted EBITDA margin before special items to come in at around 25 to 26 percent at Crop Science, some 32 percent at Pharmaceuticals, and approximately 22 to 23 percent at Consumer Health
