Cliq Digital Revenue Ahead of Expectations; Sees Strong Outlook
(PLX AI) – Cliq Digital FY revenue EUR 150 million vs. estimate EUR 147 million.Sees 2022 to increase its revenue organically to at least €210 million due to significant investments into additional attractive content as well as stronger marketing in …
- (PLX AI) – Cliq Digital FY revenue EUR 150 million vs. estimate EUR 147 million.
- Sees 2022 to increase its revenue organically to at least €210 million due to significant investments into additional attractive content as well as stronger marketing in current markets such as Germany, USA, Italy, France and Spain
- Marketing spend is forecast to be over €70 million and EBITDA is expected to exceed €33 million
- By the end of 2022, Cliq Digital expects to have grown its network for multi- and single content offerings to a paid membership base ranging between 1.7 and 1.8 million
