checkAd

Cliq Digital Revenue Ahead of Expectations; Sees Strong Outlook

(PLX AI) – Cliq Digital FY revenue EUR 150 million vs. estimate EUR 147 million.Sees 2022 to increase its revenue organically to at least €210 million due to significant investments into additional attractive content as well as stronger marketing in …

  • (PLX AI) – Cliq Digital FY revenue EUR 150 million vs. estimate EUR 147 million.
  • Sees 2022 to increase its revenue organically to at least €210 million due to significant investments into additional attractive content as well as stronger marketing in current markets such as Germany, USA, Italy, France and Spain
  • Marketing spend is forecast to be over €70 million and EBITDA is expected to exceed €33 million
  • By the end of 2022, Cliq Digital expects to have grown its network for multi- and single content offerings to a paid membership base ranging between 1.7 and 1.8 million
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Cliq Digital Revenue Ahead of Expectations; Sees Strong Outlook (PLX AI) – Cliq Digital FY revenue EUR 150 million vs. estimate EUR 147 million.Sees 2022 to increase its revenue organically to at least €210 million due to significant investments into additional attractive content as well as stronger marketing in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Shell to Exit Partnerships with Gazprom
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Stadler Rail Says Can Move Production from Belarus to EU If Necessary
FlatexDEGIRO 2021 Revenue Just Misses Estimates
Deutsche Bank Sets up Information Portal for Corporate Clients on Russia/Ukraine
BayWa FY Revenue EUR 19,800 Million
Nordex to Stop Blade Production in Rostock, Affecting 600 Jobs
Solaria Gets EUR 375 Million Financing for 736 MW of Solar Power Projects in Spain
Nokian Tyres Withdraws Guidance for 2022 Due to Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Hexagon Purus Gets NOK 9.3 Million Order for Hydrogen Fuel Systems in Poland
Etsy Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Shares Rise After Hours
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Schaeffler Drops 4% After BofA Downgrades to Underperform
Shell to Exit Partnerships with Gazprom
Booking Holdings Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022