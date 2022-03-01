Scout24 Sees 11-12% Revenue Growth in 2022, with EBITDA rowth 6-8%
(PLX AI) – Scout 24 Q4 revenue EUR 101.9 million vs. estimate EUR 101 million.Sees revenue growth 11-12% in 2022, with EBITDA growth 6-8%Says less EBITDA growth momentum is due to revenue growth being generated through additional investments
