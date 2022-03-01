checkAd

Siemens Energy Sets up Joint Venture with ZEISS, VC Investors

(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy invests in new digital platform for on-demand additive manufacturing services.Siemens Energy Joint venture with ZEISS and financial/venture capital investorsThe company, called MakerVerse, is creating a one-stop fulfillment …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy invests in new digital platform for on-demand additive manufacturing services.
  • Siemens Energy Joint venture with ZEISS and financial/venture capital investors
  • The company, called MakerVerse, is creating a one-stop fulfillment platform that connects industrial clients with a global network of certified additive manufacturing suppliers for projects like design prototypes and producing on-demand spare parts

