Siemens Energy Sets up Joint Venture with ZEISS, VC Investors
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy invests in new digital platform for on-demand additive manufacturing services.
- Siemens Energy Joint venture with ZEISS and financial/venture capital investors
- The company, called MakerVerse, is creating a one-stop fulfillment platform that connects industrial clients with a global network of certified additive manufacturing suppliers for projects like design prototypes and producing on-demand spare parts
