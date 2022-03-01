Bayer Jumps 3.4% After Strong Top Line Performance Across All Divisions
- (PLX AI) – Bayer shares rose 3.4% after the company beat expectations on both sales and EBITDA, with strong top-line performance across all segments.
- Guidance was also ahead of consensus, with outlook FY 2022 currency-adjusted sales EUR 46 billion vs. consensus EUR 45.4 billion
- The guidance points to 3% upside to consensus, analysts at Bank of America said
- There is positive risk/reward into the ongoing glyphosate Supreme Court Decision, while the valuation is attractive, BofA said
