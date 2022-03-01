BW LPG Jumps 6.6% After Larger Than Expected Dividend
(PLX AI) – BW LPG shares jumped 6.6% as a larger-than-expected dividend payment overshadowed lackluster results, analysts said.BW LPG will pay $0.18 per share, 10% more than consensus expectedQ4 EBITDA of $79 million missed consensus of $91 …
- (PLX AI) – BW LPG shares jumped 6.6% as a larger-than-expected dividend payment overshadowed lackluster results, analysts said.
- BW LPG will pay $0.18 per share, 10% more than consensus expected
- Q4 EBITDA of $79 million missed consensus of $91 million
- EBITDA was slightly weak, but the dividend was higher than expected, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- BW LPG is well-capitalized and has significant cash that enables flexibility if the market becomes challenging, Kepler said
- Kepler reiterates buy, with a price target of NOK 68
