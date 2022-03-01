Neste Falls 3.3% as Replacing Russian Oil Increases Costs
(PLX AI) – Neste falls 3.3% as analysts said replacing Russian oil with North Sea crude will increase costs for the refiner.Neste has replaced most of its Russian crude oil purchases with other crudes such as North Sea oil due to crisis in Ukraine, …
- (PLX AI) – Neste falls 3.3% as analysts said replacing Russian oil with North Sea crude will increase costs for the refiner.
- Neste has replaced most of its Russian crude oil purchases with other crudes such as North Sea oil due to crisis in Ukraine, the company said yesterday
- It used to buy 2/3 of its crude from Russia
- Another headwind for Neste is that natural gas prices are likely to stay high as Nord Stream 2 is not likely to be in use soon, analysts at Carnegie said
- There is also a risk of Russia interrupting the natural gas supplies to Finland, which could affect Neste’s conventional oil refinery in Porvoo: Carnegie
- Carnegie cut its price target for Neste to EUR 51 from EUR 57, but maintained a buy recommendation on the stock
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0