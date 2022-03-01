(PLX AI) – Chevron maintaining guidance for annual organic capital and exploratory expenditures of $15 billion to $17 billion through 2026Chevron target to reduce 2026 operating expenses per barrel by more than 10% from 2021 levelsChevron expected …

Chevron Keeps Guidance for Capex Through 2026; Raises Buyback Range Guidance

