Veon Says Fridman, Who Is Subject to Sanctions Against Russia, Steps Down from Board

(PLX AI) – Veon says Mikhail Fridman steps down from VEON Board.Billionaire Mikhail Fridman is one of the prominent Russians under EU sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine

