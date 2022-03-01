QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
- (PLX AI) – QuantumScape announces agreement with automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), a top 10 automaker by global revenues.
- QuantumScape to collaborate on the validation of solid-state battery cells with the goal of providing such cells to the OEM for inclusion into pre-production prototype vehicles and ultimately into serial production vehicles
- QuantumScape says if milestones met, parties will establish a joint venture
- Subject to satisfactory validation of certain milestones, the Company will reserve at least five MWh of capacity from the Company’s QS-0 pre-pilot production line facility for this OEM
- Joint Venture would have the objective of building and operating a U.S.-based facility to produce solid-state batteries of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) in capacity for use in the OEM’s serial production vehicles
