Target Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates; Sees High-Single Digit Growth in 2022
- (PLX AI) – Target Q4 EPS USD 3.21.
- Q4 revenue USD 31,000 million vs. estimate USD 31,400 million
- Q4 operating income USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,880 million
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 3.19 vs. estimate USD 2.86
- Target expects low- to mid-single digit revenue growth, an operating margin rate of 8 percent or higher, low-single digit growth in operating margin dollars, and high-single digit growth in Adjusted Earnings per Share for 2022
- Long term aims for: Mid-single digit growth in Total Revenue
- Mid-single digit growth in Operating Income
- High-single digit growth in Adjusted EPS
- CAPEX of $4 to $5 billion
