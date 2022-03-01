checkAd

Target Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates; Sees High-Single Digit Growth in 2022

(PLX AI) – Target Q4 EPS USD 3.21.Q4 revenue USD 31,000 million vs. estimate USD 31,400 millionQ4 operating income USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,880 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 3.19 vs. estimate USD 2.86Target expects low- to mid-single digit …

  • (PLX AI) – Target Q4 EPS USD 3.21.
  • Q4 revenue USD 31,000 million vs. estimate USD 31,400 million
  • Q4 operating income USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,880 million
  • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 3.19 vs. estimate USD 2.86
  • Target expects low- to mid-single digit revenue growth, an operating margin rate of 8 percent or higher, low-single digit growth in operating margin dollars, and high-single digit growth in Adjusted Earnings per Share for 2022
  • Long term aims for: Mid-single digit growth in Total Revenue
  • Mid-single digit growth in Operating Income
  • High-single digit growth in Adjusted EPS
  • CAPEX of $4 to $5 billion


