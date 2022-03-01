Ponsse Shares Fall 3.6% as Russia Sanctions Seen Impacting Guidance
(PLX AI) – Ponsse shares fell 3.6%, adding to losses over the past month as sanctions against Russia could force the company to cut its guidance, analysts said. Ponsse guided for 2022 operating result in line with 2021, or EUR 75 millionBut with …
- Ponsse guided for 2022 operating result in line with 2021, or EUR 75 million
- But with Russia being responsible for 20% of Ponsse's sales and up to 40% of EBIT, the guidance is at significant risk, analysts at Carnegie said
- If Ponsse had no business from Russia for the rest of the year, EBIT consensus would have to come down to EUR 50 million for the year, Carnegie said
