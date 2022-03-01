checkAd

Stellantis Aims to Double Revenue by 2030 to EUR 300 Billion

  • (PLX AI) – Stellantis aims to double Net Revenues by 2030 to EUR 300 Billion and sustain double-digit Adjusted Operating Income margins throughout the decade.
  • Stellantis setting the course for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery electric vehicles by end decade
  • Also targets becoming carbon net zero by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030
  • Says to have more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of five million vehicles by 2030
  • Other targets:
  • Achieve 100% of the EUR 5 billion annual cash merger synergies target by the end of 2024
  • Maintain break-even point at less than 50% of consolidated shipments
  • Reach one-third of global sales online in 2030; launch a global digital marketplace offering customers a seamless journey through the entire Stellantis galaxy of products and services
  • China: Plan for asset-light business model to reduce fixed costs and limit exposure to geopolitical risk, with Net Revenues of EUR 20 billion
  • Generate more than EUR 20 billion in Industrial Free Cash Flows in 2030
  • Target a 25-30% dividend payout ratio through 2025 and the repurchase of up to 5% of outstanding common shares


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
