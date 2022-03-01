Stellantis Aims to Double Revenue by 2030 to EUR 300 Billion
(PLX AI) – Stellantis aims to double Net Revenues by 2030 to EUR 300 Billion and sustain double-digit Adjusted Operating Income margins throughout the decade.Stellantis setting the course for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United …
- Stellantis setting the course for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery electric vehicles by end decade
- Also targets becoming carbon net zero by 2038, with a 50% reduction by 2030
- Says to have more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of five million vehicles by 2030
- Other targets:
- Achieve 100% of the EUR 5 billion annual cash merger synergies target by the end of 2024
- Maintain break-even point at less than 50% of consolidated shipments
- Reach one-third of global sales online in 2030; launch a global digital marketplace offering customers a seamless journey through the entire Stellantis galaxy of products and services
- China: Plan for asset-light business model to reduce fixed costs and limit exposure to geopolitical risk, with Net Revenues of EUR 20 billion
- Generate more than EUR 20 billion in Industrial Free Cash Flows in 2030
- Target a 25-30% dividend payout ratio through 2025 and the repurchase of up to 5% of outstanding common shares
