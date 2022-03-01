(PLX AI) – SMA Solar expects earnings for 2021 to be below adjusted guidance and presents sales and earnings forecast for 2022.Outlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 900-1,050 millionOutlook FY 2022 EBITDA EUR 10-60 millionFY 2021 EBITDA EUR 9 million vs. …

SMA Solar FY Earnings Below Expectations Amid Provisions; Guidance for 2022 Affected by Chip Shortage

